On November 30, the Guangdong Higher People's Court awarded NetEase 50 million RMB (over $7 million USD), the highest damages award in China for game infringement, and an injunction in an unfair competition case against Shenzhen Mini Play Company involving Minecraft and Mini Play's similar sandbox game Mini World. NetEase has the exclusive right to operate Minecraft in China since 2016. In 2019, NetEase filed a lawsuit against Mini Play, claiming that Mini World copied several core basic elements of Minecraft, constituting copyright infringement and unfair competition.

