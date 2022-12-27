China:
「Minecraft」がゲーム訴訟で勝訴 5000万元賠償命令確定
広東省高級人民法院は11月30日、中国ネットサービス大手の網易（NetEase）が、著作権侵害と不正競争防止法に違反するとして、深センのゲーム会社に対し5千万元の損害賠償などを求めた
訴訟で、深センのゲーム会社の不正競争行為を認め、権利侵害にあたる230点の要素の削除と、5千万元の損害賠償の支払いを命じる終審判決を下した。
「マインクラフト」は、スウェーデンのMojang社が2009年に開発したサンドボックスゲームである。網易は2016年5月、マインクラフトの中国における独占的運営権を獲得した。深センのゲーム会社は同じ2016年5月に、サンドボックスゲーム「Mini
World」をリリースし、ゲームのデザインは「マインクラフト」にそっくりな作りになっている。
網易は2019年、深セン市中級人民法院に訴訟を提起した。一審では、裁判所は2113万の支払いを命じた。双方とも不服となり、広東高裁に上訴し、2審では網易の請求通りの5千万元の損害賠償が言い渡された。ゲーム権利侵害紛争事件として、これまでの最高賠償額となる。
