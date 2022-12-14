China:
중국 중앙선전부 등, 민간 문예 저작권 보호 및 촉진 시범사업 시작
2022년 11월 10일,
중앙선전부 및 8개
시범지역은
공동으로 민간 문예
저작권 보호 및 촉진
시범사업을
시작함
민간 문예는
구전을 통해 대대로
전승되는 것으로서
사회주의 문화의
중요한 부분이며
중화 문명과
민족문화의 중요한
보물임
민간 문예의 보호,
계승, 활용을
강화하는 것은 중국
전통 문화의 창조적
변화와 혁신적
발전을 촉진하기
위한 요구사항이며
국가의 문화 소프트
파워를 향상시키고
문화적 자신감을
촉진하는 중요한
방법임
동 시범사업의
주요내용은 다음과
같음
(1) 시범사업의
대상
∙ 중앙선전부는
산시 진청, 헤이룽장
자무쓰, 장쑤
양저우, 안후이
황산, 장시 푸저우,
산둥 웨이팡, 광둥
차오저우, 구이저우
비제의 8개 시(市)를
시범지역으로
선정하여 민간 문예
저작권 보호 및 촉진
시범사업을 전개
(2) 시범지역의
역할
∙ 지역별 민간 문예
자원의 고유한
이점을 발휘하고
중국 민간 문예의
현황 및 보호 요구를
명확화
∙ 민간 문예 분야의
저작권 업무 현황,
모델, 메커니즘을
탐구 및 혁신
∙ 민간 문예 저작권
보호에 대한 사회
전체의 인식을
지속적으로 제고
∙ 민간 문예
저작권의 창출,
활용, 보호, 관리 및
서비스를 강화
∙ 민간 문예 저작권
자원의 이동과
저작권 산업의
고품질 발전을
촉진
∙ 중국 전통 문화의
창조적 변화, 혁신적
발전에 대한 새로운
아이디어와 패턴을
개발하기 위해
노력
(3) 기대효과
∙ 민간 문예 전승,
이용, 보호, 홍보의
저작권 문제를
해결
∙ 민간 문예 저작권
보호와 관련한 국내
입법과 국제 조약
제정을 위한 실천적
지지와 근거를
제공
∙ 민간 문예
저작권과 관련한
국제 대화 및 교류를
더욱 촉진하여 중국
전통 문화의 해외
진출을 돕고 국가
문화 소프트 파워와
중화 문화의
영향력을 제고
