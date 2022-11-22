China:
Tencent Won Record 32.4 Million Yuan In Copyright Dispute With TikTok
22 November 2022
AFD China
Recently, the Xi 'an Intermediate People's Court ordered
TikTok to pay Tencent more than 32.4 million yuan after founding
that video clips of "the worm valley" released on the
TikTok Platform have infringed Tencent's exclusive broadcasting
right. The court held that a large number of users on the TikTok
platform have infringed the works involved, and although TikTok has
taken measures to reduce the number of infringing works, the
infringement has not been effectively contained. The court ruled
that TikTok has helped the infringement, and should immediately
delete, filter, and intercept the infringing videos, and compensate
Tencent for e economic losses and reasonable expenses of more than
32.4 million yuan, a record-high compensation of similar cases in
China. It has also been the highest compensation awarded to Tencent
for film and television copyright infringement, according to
report.
