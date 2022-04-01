中国国家版権局の発表によると、2021年、全国の作品登録、ソフトウェア著作権登録、 著作権質権登録を含む著作権登録の件数が626万4378件に上り、前年同期に比べて24.30%増加した。

昨年、全国の作品著作権登録件数は安定的な増加傾向を示し、前年比20.13%増の398万3943件あった。作品の類別で見ると、登録件数が最も多かったのは美術作品で、全体の41.92%を占め、2位と3位はぞれぞれ撮影作品と文字作品となっている。

中国版権保護センターの統計によると、昨年のソフトウェア著作権登録は228万63件で同32.34%増、著作権質権登録は372件で同3.13%減だった。

出所：中国保護知識産権網

