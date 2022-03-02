The Chinese Academy of Press and Publication recently published a survey report of The Economic Contribution of China Copyright Industry in 2020. According to the report, from 2016 to 2020, the value of China's copyright industry increased from RMB 5.46 trillion to RMB 7.51 trillion, and the scale of the industry expanded by 38%. The proportion of the country's GDP represented by the copyright industry increased from 7.33 in 2016 to 7.39 in 2020, up by 0.06 percentage points, recording a trend of steady increase. In the same period, 2016 to 2020, the growth rate in the value of the Copyright Industry was 8.3%, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the GDP growth rate.

Under the impact of the Covid-19 in 2020, traditional industries such as the book, newspaper and periodical industries have slipped, while the emerging industries represented by software, information technology service, digital publishing, and online audio-visual have achieved recession-defying growth. The emerging industries are developing well and have become an important guarantee for China's core copyright industry to maintain stability and prosperity. In 2020, the value of growth in China's core copyright industry reached RMB 4.75 trillion, an increase of 3.5% year-on-year, accounting for 63% of the total copyright industry.

Source: National Copyright Administration

Link: https://finance.sina.com.cn/tech/2022-01-06/doc-ikyakumx8638073.shtml

