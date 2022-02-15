最近、北京冬季オリンピックを訪問していたダレン・タン世界知的所有権機関（WIPO）事務局長は、国家版権局の張建春副部長から、視覚障害者が発行された著作物の利用機会を促進するための「マラケシュ条約」に対する加盟手続書類を、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）の申長雨局長から、意匠の国際登録に関する「ハーグ協定」に対する加盟手続書類を受け取った。

CNIPAによると、中国の意匠出願は2020年に79万5504件に達し、世界全体の約55％を占めている。中国の「ハーグ協定」への加盟により、これらの設計者はハーグルートの意匠国際出願を行うことができるようになり、海外における作品の保護・宣伝がより簡単かつ安価になると思われる。

ハーグ国際意匠制度及び視覚障害者等による著作物の利用機会促進マラケシュ条約は、いずれも5 月5 日に中国に対して発効することになる。

出所：中国保護知識産権網

