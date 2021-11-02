China:
중국 유쿠社, 예능프로그램 ‘오징어의 승리'의 ‘오징어 게임' 표절 논란에 사과
2021년 10월 20일, 중국
온라인 동영상
서비스 유쿠(优酷,
Youku)社는 2022년 신작
발표회를 통해
'오징어의
승리(鱿鱼的胜利)'라는
새로운 예능
프로그램을
소개하였으나
넷플릭스 인기
드라마 '오징어
게임'을
표절하였다는
논란에 휩싸임
-
(주요내용) '오징어의
승리'는 게임
방식과 사전 공개
이미지 등에 있어
'오징어 게임'을
표절했다는 의혹이
제기되었고 논란이
심화되자 유쿠社는
공식 웨이보 계정에
사과문을 게재함
∙ 제작사는
'오징어의 승리'를
지능과 체력에 대한
도전이자 대규모
유년시절 게임의
회상이라고
소개하였는데, 이는
어린 시절 놀이로
서바이벌 게임을
벌이는 '오징어
게임'의 내용과
매우 유사함
∙ 또한, 사전 공개된
포스터는 분홍색의
원형, 삼각형,
사각형 도형 등이
표현되어 있어
'오징어 게임'의
포스터를 쉽게
연상시킴
∙ 이에 넷플릭스(Netflix)
측은 중국과 저작권
관련 논의를 한 적이
없다고 밝힘
∙ 중국 네티즌의
거센 비난을 받은
유쿠社는
"작업상의 실수로
이미 폐기했던
포스터 초안이
사용되었다."는
설명과 함께
"오해를
불러일으켜
진심으로
사과드린다."는
사과문을 게재함
∙ 또한, '오징어의
승리'를 '게임의
승리(游戏的胜利)'로
수정하여 새로운
포스터를 공개함
∙ 하지만 네티즌은
"초안이라
할지라도 표절은
허용될 수 없다."며
여전히 냉담한
반응을 보이고
있음
