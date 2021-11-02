2021년 10월 20일, 중국 온라인 동영상 서비스 유쿠(优酷, Youku)社는 2022년 신작 발표회를 통해 '오징어의 승리(鱿鱼的胜利)'라는 새로운 예능 프로그램을 소개하였으나 넷플릭스 인기 드라마 '오징어 게임'을 표절하였다는 논란에 휩싸임

- (주요내용) '오징어의 승리'는 게임 방식과 사전 공개 이미지 등에 있어 '오징어 게임'을 표절했다는 의혹이 제기되었고 논란이 심화되자 유쿠社는 공식 웨이보 계정에 사과문을 게재함
∙ 제작사는 '오징어의 승리'를 지능과 체력에 대한 도전이자 대규모 유년시절 게임의 회상이라고 소개하였는데, 이는 어린 시절 놀이로 서바이벌 게임을 벌이는 '오징어 게임'의 내용과 매우 유사함
∙ 또한, 사전 공개된 포스터는 분홍색의 원형, 삼각형, 사각형 도형 등이 표현되어 있어 '오징어 게임'의 포스터를 쉽게 연상시킴
∙ 이에 넷플릭스(Netflix) 측은 중국과 저작권 관련 논의를 한 적이 없다고 밝힘
∙ 중국 네티즌의 거센 비난을 받은 유쿠社는 "작업상의 실수로 이미 폐기했던 포스터 초안이 사용되었다."는 설명과 함께 "오해를 불러일으켜 진심으로 사과드린다."는 사과문을 게재함
∙ 또한, '오징어의 승리'를 '게임의 승리(游戏的胜利)'로 수정하여 새로운 포스터를 공개함
∙ 하지만 네티즌은 "초안이라 할지라도 표절은 허용될 수 없다."며 여전히 냉담한 반응을 보이고 있음

