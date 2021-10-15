2021년 9월 7일, 중국 작가협회는 베이징에서 '일대일로 문학연맹'의 발족식을 온·오프라인으로 개최하였으며, 전 세계 각 국의 연맹 회원들이 온라인 중계에 참가하는 등 중국과 외국의 문학적 교류에 주력함

동 문학연맹은 중국 문학의 세계 진출을 강화하고 외국과의 문학 교류 확대 및 제도화를 촉진하여 중국 고전 문학을 홍보 및 전승하기 위해 설립됨

  • 동 문학연맹은 러시아, 일본, 아랍에미리트 등 35개국의 영향력 있는 문학 단체 30곳과 대표 문학 작가 및 번역가 19명이 창립회원으로 가입하였으며, 다국적 문학단체와 문학인으로부터 긍정적인 반응을 얻음
  • 동 문학연맹은 각국의 문학 저작권 보호에 관한 협력 강화, 문학 저작권 보호 경험 및 방법 교류, 문학 저작권 관련 정보 상호 제공, 문학 저작권 보호 특강 및 교육 개최, 작가의 저작권 보호 지원, 작가의 권익 보장을 통한 문학 전파 등을 권고함
  • 또한, 우수 문학작품의 배포를 추진하고 우수 문학작품을 홍보하기 위한 플랫폼 및 상호 추천 시스템을 구축하며 각국 출판사·문학 신문·인터넷 뉴미디어의 번역 및 출판, 타국의 우수 문학작품 게재 등을 장려함

-같은 날 일대일로 문학연맹의 공식 홈페이지가 오픈되었으며, 이는 각 연맹 회원들이 문학 관련 정보를 전달하고 문학적 성과를 전시하며 상호 교류를 확대하는 중요한 플랫폼이 될 것으로 기대됨

