China:
중국 작가협회, ‘일대일로 문학연맹' 설립
2021년 9월 7일, 중국
작가협회는
베이징에서
'일대일로
문학연맹'의
발족식을
온·오프라인으로
개최하였으며, 전
세계 각 국의 연맹
회원들이 온라인
중계에 참가하는 등
중국과 외국의
문학적 교류에
주력함
동 문학연맹은
중국 문학의 세계
진출을 강화하고
외국과의 문학 교류
확대 및 제도화를
촉진하여 중국 고전
문학을 홍보 및
전승하기 위해
설립됨
- 동 문학연맹은
러시아, 일본,
아랍에미리트 등
35개국의 영향력
있는 문학 단체
30곳과 대표 문학
작가 및 번역가
19명이 창립회원으로
가입하였으며,
다국적 문학단체와
문학인으로부터
긍정적인 반응을
얻음
- 동 문학연맹은
각국의 문학 저작권
보호에 관한 협력
강화, 문학 저작권
보호 경험 및 방법
교류, 문학 저작권
관련 정보 상호
제공, 문학 저작권
보호 특강 및 교육
개최, 작가의 저작권
보호 지원, 작가의
권익 보장을 통한
문학 전파 등을
권고함
- 또한, 우수
문학작품의 배포를
추진하고 우수
문학작품을
홍보하기 위한
플랫폼 및 상호 추천
시스템을 구축하며
각국 출판사·문학
신문·인터넷
뉴미디어의 번역 및
출판, 타국의 우수
문학작품 게재 등을
장려함
-같은 날 일대일로
문학연맹의 공식
홈페이지가
오픈되었으며, 이는
각 연맹 회원들이
문학 관련 정보를
전달하고 문학적
성과를 전시하며
상호 교류를
확대하는 중요한
플랫폼이 될 것으로
기대됨
