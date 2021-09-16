China:
중국 알리바바社, 저작권 거래를 위한 NFT 마켓 플레이스 출시
16 September 2021
Kangxin
2021년 8월 18일, 중국
알리바바社가
저작권을 거래할 수
있는
대체불가능토큰(NFT)
마켓을
출시하였다고
시나(sina) 통신이
보도함
- (주요내용) 동
마켓의 명칭은
‘블록체인 디지털
저작권 및 자산
거래(区块链数字版权和资产交易)'이며
알리바바社의 경매
플랫폼(Alibaba Auction)을 통해
접속할 수 있음
- 동 마켓을 통해
공개된 NFT는 쓰촨성
블록체인협회(四川省区块链协会)의
저작권전문위원회(版权专委会)가
운영하는 블록체인
기술 플랫폼인 ‘신
저작권
블록체인(新版链)'에서
발행됨
- 작가, 음악가,
아티스트 및 게임
개발자는 동
플랫폼을 통해
본인의 콘텐츠에
대한 저작권을
토큰화하여 판매할
수 있음
- 경매 시작가는
15위안(한화 약 1만 7천
원)이며, 경매에
참여하는 저작권 NFT
입찰자는
500위안(한화 약 9만
원)의 보증금을
지불해야함
- 동 마켓은 이미
활성화된 상태이며,
9월부터 다양한 NFT가
경매될 예정임
