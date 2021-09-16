2021년 8월 18일, 중국 알리바바社가 저작권을 거래할 수 있는 대체불가능토큰(NFT) 마켓을 출시하였다고 시나(sina) 통신이 보도함

- (주요내용) 동 마켓의 명칭은 ‘블록체인 디지털 저작권 및 자산 거래(区块链数字版权和资产交易)'이며 알리바바社의 경매 플랫폼(Alibaba Auction)을 통해 접속할 수 있음

  • 동 마켓을 통해 공개된 NFT는 쓰촨성 블록체인협회(四川省区块链协会)의 저작권전문위원회(版权专委会)가 운영하는 블록체인 기술 플랫폼인 ‘신 저작권 블록체인(新版链)'에서 발행됨
  • 작가, 음악가, 아티스트 및 게임 개발자는 동 플랫폼을 통해 본인의 콘텐츠에 대한 저작권을 토큰화하여 판매할 수 있음
  • 경매 시작가는 15위안(한화 약 1만 7천 원)이며, 경매에 참여하는 저작권 NFT 입찰자는 500위안(한화 약 9만 원)의 보증금을 지불해야함
  • 동 마켓은 이미 활성화된 상태이며, 9월부터 다양한 NFT가 경매될 예정임

