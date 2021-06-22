China:
「中国インターネット著作権産業発展報告書（2020）」が発表
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
近日、中国国家版権局は「中国インターネット著作権産業発展報告書（2020）」を発表し、中国のインターネット著作権産業の市場規模が昨年初めて1兆人民元を超えたことを明示した。
報告書によると、第13次五カ年計画（2016〜20年）期間中、中国のネット著作権産業は着実に成長しており、市場規模が倍増し、年複合増加率が25％を超えた。2020年の市場規模は1兆1847億3000万元に達し、前年より23.6％増加した。
また、報告書では、2020年に中国のインターネット著作権分野の構造がアップグレードされ、新業種の割合が大幅に増加していることが示されている。事業内容からみれば、ネットニュースとオンラインゲームが依然として中国のネット著作権産業の中心であり、両方の市場シェアは合計で6割を超えている。短編動画は新たな成長期を迎えており、市場シェアが2019年より2.19%増加し、12.71%になった。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem