ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China

Patent Law in India Anand & Anand The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.

Compulsory Licensing In India Khurana and Khurana WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem

Patents Law In India - Everything You Must Know Vaish Associates Advocates The presentPatents Act, 1970 came into force in the year 1972, amending and consolidating the existing law relating to Patents in India

All You Need To Know About "Well-Known Trademarks" Khurana and Khurana With coming up of the new Trade Mark Rules 2017, a new procedure has been created that allows the Registrar to proclaim a particular trademark as "well known".

Process: Trademark Registration In India Intepat IP Services Pvt Ltd Many entrepreneurs do not comprehend the importance of a TM search.