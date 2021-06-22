近日、中国国家版権局は「中国インターネット著作権産業発展報告書（2020）」を発表し、中国のインターネット著作権産業の市場規模が昨年初めて1兆人民元を超えたことを明示した。

　報告書によると、第13次五カ年計画（2016〜20年）期間中、中国のネット著作権産業は着実に成長しており、市場規模が倍増し、年複合増加率が25％を超えた。2020年の市場規模は1兆1847億3000万元に達し、前年より23.6％増加した。

　また、報告書では、2020年に中国のインターネット著作権分野の構造がアップグレードされ、新業種の割合が大幅に増加していることが示されている。事業内容からみれば、ネットニュースとオンラインゲームが依然として中国のネット著作権産業の中心であり、両方の市場シェアは合計で6割を超えている。短編動画は新たな成長期を迎えており、市場シェアが2019年より2.19%増加し、12.71%になった。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.