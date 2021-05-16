ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

IP News & Updates

China Film Administration Will Crack down on Short Video Piracy

国家电影局将依法打击短视频侵权盗版行为

In response to the current issue of short video infringement and piracy such as "Watching Movies in XX Minutes", the National Film Administration will cooperate with the National Copyright Administration to increase its crackdown on short video infringements on film copyrights and stop the unauthorized copying, editing, and dissemination of film works from short video platforms, self-media and the public, and actively protect the legitimate rights and interests of film copyright owners.

The National Film Administration encourages all network platforms, self-media, and public account producers and operators to actively fulfill their legal obligations for copyright protection, legally use film copyrights, and not to copy, edit, or disseminate other people's film works without authorization, strengthen self-examination, improve effectiveness in handling movie copyright complaints, and play a positive role in the film publicity, commentary and research fields.

Source: http://www.chinafilm.gov.cn/chinafilm/contents/141/3408.shtml

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.