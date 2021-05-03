On 18 March, the National Copyright Administration issued a circular on the national copyright registration in 2020, which showed that the total number of copyright registrations nationwide had reached 5,039,543, an increase of 20.37% over the same period last year.

There were 3,316,255 registrations for copyright works, representing a year-on-year increase of 22.75%. The highest number of registrations was for photographic works: 1,510,914, or 45.56% of the total number of registered works; the second highest was for works of art: 1,295,415, or 39.06% of the total number of registered works; the third highest was for written works: 212,797, or 6.42% of the total number of registered works; and the fourth highest was for film and television works: 191,332, or 5.77% of the total number of registered works. The above types of copyright work accounted for 96.81% of the total number of registrations.

There was a total of 1,722,904 computer software copyright registrations nationwide, representing a year-on-year increase of 16.06.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.