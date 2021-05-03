China:
2020年全国著作权登记总量超503万件，同比增长20.37%
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
3月18日，国家版权局发布关于2020年全国著作权登记情况的通报显示，全国著作权登记总量达503.9543万件，同比增长20.37%。
在作品著作权登记方面，根据对各省、自治区、直辖市版权局和中国版权保护中心的作品登记信息统计，2020年全国共完成作品著作权登记331.6255万件，同比增长22.75%。
从作品类型看，登记量最多的是摄影作品，达到151.0914万件，占登记总量的45.56%；第二是美术作品，达到129.5415万件，占登记总量的39.06%；第三是文字作品，为21.2797万件，占登记总量的6.42%；第四是影视作品，为19.1332万件，占登记总量的5.77%。以上类型的作品著作权登记量占登记总量的96.81%。
在计算机软件著作权登记方面，根据中国版权保护中心计算机软件著作权登记信息统计，2020年全国共完成计算机软件著作权登记172.2904万件，同比增长16.06%。
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.