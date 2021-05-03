3月18日，国家版权局发布关于2020年全国著作权登记情况的通报显示，全国著作权登记总量达503.9543万件，同比增长20.37%。

在作品著作权登记方面，根据对各省、自治区、直辖市版权局和中国版权保护中心的作品登记信息统计，2020年全国共完成作品著作权登记331.6255万件，同比增长22.75%。

从作品类型看，登记量最多的是摄影作品，达到151.0914万件，占登记总量的45.56%；第二是美术作品，达到129.5415万件，占登记总量的39.06%；第三是文字作品，为21.2797万件，占登记总量的6.42%；第四是影视作品，为19.1332万件，占登记总量的5.77%。以上类型的作品著作权登记量占登记总量的96.81%。

在计算机软件著作权登记方面，根据中国版权保护中心计算机软件著作权登记信息统计，2020年全国共完成计算机软件著作权登记172.2904万件，同比增长16.06%。

