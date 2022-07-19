Key Points

The government of China reduced COVID-19 quarantine periods for all international travelers and close contacts on 29 June 2022

Overview

The government of China introduced new COVID-19 quarantine measures on 29 June 2022. Under these changes, all inbound travelers and individuals who have been in close contact with a COVID-19 positive patient will need to undergo a seven-day medical observation period in a designated isolation government site plus a three-day in-home health monitoring period.

These travelers will also have to undergo nucleic acid COVID-19 testing on day one, two, three, five and seven of the isolation period at a designated government site. A nucleic acid test must be self-administered on day three of the traveler's home quarantine.

What are the Changes?

On 29 June 2022, the government of China introduced new quarantine measures for foreign national travelers. The government of China has maintained strict COVID-19 testing, entrance and quarantine requirements since March 2020. All inbound travelers will be required to undergo a seven-day government quarantine and a three-day self-monitoring period. Previously, all inbound travelers had been required to undergo a 14-day government quarantine. Travelers entering the country should ensure that they hold the appropriate immigration authorization prior to arrival, where applicable.

Originally published JULY 18, 2022

