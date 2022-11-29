今年的"双十一"可能与往年有所不同，但对于期待优惠的消费者而言，它的影响力仍不容小觑。虽然近期出现了一些不利于增长的现象（持续的疫 情防控、经济环境及多个购物节的推广）但艾睿铂(AlixPartners）通过对" 双十一"这一中国规模最大的购物节进行年度调研发现近60%的消费者预计他们今年"双十一"的支出将高于去年。其中年轻消费者更有可能增加支 出——超过60%的26岁以下的受访者表示他们可能会增加支出。

1255156a.jpg

大多数受访消费者表示，他们将在日常必需品上花更多钱。促进他们增加消费的主要因素是有吸引力的折扣，他们预计"双十一"中会有更大的折扣力度，此外持续时间更长的折扣期给了他们更充裕的时间来选购折扣商品。消费者还表示，由于疫情原因，他们养成了囤货的习惯。

1255156b.jpg

要阅读更多，请点击阅读全文。

Click here to continue reading . . .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.