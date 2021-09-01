The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) released data on major cases handled by procuratorial organs throughout the country from January to June of 2021.

To better serve and guarantee the construction of an innovative country, an IP prosecution office was set up by SPP last year, which implements the centralized and unified performance of criminal, civil and administrative prosecution of IPRs. Pilot zones were set up in 9 provinces and municipalities, including Beijing and Shanghai to form a joint force for inspection and supervision.

In terms of criminal prosecution, in the first half of 2021, procuratorial organs across the country prosecuted 6,017 people for IPR infringement, a year-on-year increase of 12.6 percent, and the prosecution rate reached 91.8 percent, which was 6.2 percent higher than that of overall criminal offence. This was the highest point of the past five years, indicating that procuratorial organs have continuously stepped up efforts on the fight against IPR infringement.

In terms of civil prosecution, cases involving IPR infringement have also increased significantly. From January to June, a total of 100 effective civil judgments and mediation concerning IPRs and competition disputes were accepted, an increase of 88.7 percent year on year.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202107/350719.html

