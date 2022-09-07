The NPC Standing Committee on June 24, 2022 enacted the Amended Anti-monopoly Law, which entered into force on August 1, 2022 (the "amended Anti-monopoly Law"). This is the first time the Anti-monopoly Law has been amended since its promulgation nearly 15 years ago and is the legislative outcome of a four-year endeavor by China's lawmakers since the revision work was formally planned in 2018 by the Anti-monopoly Commission of the State Council. The amendment improves existing rules and systems related to antitrust matters by considering previous law enforcement practices, international practices, and new realities in domestic markets. It epitomizes China's stance on formulating and implementing competition rules compatible with a socialist market economy and the government's determination to foster a unified, open, competitive, and orderly market system.

