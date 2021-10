ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from China

Will The Comments Section Become A Thing Of The Past? Davies Collison Cave High Court in "Voller" rules media companies liable for defamatory statements made by third party users in Facebook comments section...

Cyber Crimes Under The IPC And IT Act - An Uneasy Co-Existence Argus Partners The term "cyber-crimes" is not defined in any statute or rulebook. The word "cyber" is slang for anything relating to computers, information technology, internet and virtual reality.

How to not be a spammer Kinny Legal Before sending an electronic message, your organisation should first determine whether the Spam Act 2003 applies.

Telecommunications, Media And Technology (TMT) Law Update – Volume 42 Davies Collison Cave On 8 June 2021, the Federal Court considered the factors to be taken into account when determining the existence of an implied software licence: QAD Inc v Shepparton Partners Collective Operations Pty Ltd [2021] FCA 615.

An Update On India's Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines And Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) On February 25, 2021, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.