In today's complex business environment, organisations face various financial, operational and regulatory risks. Organisations need to have strong internal controls and processes in place to manage these risks effectively. While external audits provide independent assurance of an organisation's financial statements, a successful internal audit function can provide additional value by evaluating and assessing the organisation's internal controls, processes and risks. This article will explore the importance and value of a successful internal audit function and how it differs from external audits.

Why internal audit is necessary

Internal audits play a critical role in helping organisations achieve their objectives by providing independent and objective assessments of their processes and systems. Internal audits can ensure that risks are being managed effectively and that the organisation is operating in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. This is particularly important in today's business environment, where the complexity and frequency of risks are increasing.

Internal audits can also provide value to organisations by identifying opportunities for improvement in their processes and systems. By evaluating the effectiveness and efficiency of an organisation's internal controls, internal auditors can recommend improvements to enhance the organisation's performance and reduce its risks.

Difference between internal and external audit

Independent accounting firms typically conduct external audits to assure that an organisation's financial statements are free from material misstatement. In many jurisdictions, external audits are required by law and are typically focused on financial reporting. External auditors usually work periodically, such as annually or quarterly.

On the other hand, an internal audit is conducted by a dedicated internal audit team within the organisation. In some cases, internal audits of SMEs may be provided by external professional third parties. Internal audit is focused on evaluating and assessing the organisation's internal controls, processes and risks. An internal audit is typically more comprehensive than an external audit, as it covers a broader range of risks and can provide a more detailed assessment of the organisation's operations.

Internal audits monitor an organisation's operations, while external audits are typically conducted periodically. Internal audits can identify risks and issues in real-time, allowing the organisation to take corrective action before they become significant problems. Internal auditors have a broader scope than external auditors, as they can review and evaluate all aspects of the organisation's operations, not just its financial statements. They can also provide recommendations for improvements to the organisation's processes and controls, which can help to mitigate risks and improve overall performance.

What are internal controls?

Internal controls are crucial to any organisation's financial and operational activities. They are designed to ensure that an organisation's assets are safeguarded, its financial information is accurate and reliable, and its operations are conducted in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Internal controls can also help prevent fraud by detecting and deterring fraudulent activities.

Examples of internal controls include:

Segregation of duties: This involves separating the responsibilities for different process stages to prevent one individual from having too much control over a transaction. For example, someone other than the person responsible for authorising a purchase should be responsible for receiving the goods or processing the payment. Approval processes: Establishing approval processes for significant transactions such as expenses and purchase orders. This may involve requiring multiple levels of approval or having a designated approver with authority to approve or reject transactions. Physical controls: This involves implementing physical measures to protect an organisation's assets, for example, restricting access to sensitive areas and equipment and using security cameras to monitor activities. Reconciliations: Regular reconciliations of accounts and transactions are performed to identify discrepancies and prevent errors or fraud. Information technology controls: This involves implementing controls around an organisation's information system to ensure data confidentiality, integrity and availability. Examples include user access controls, system backups and data encryption.

The value of a successful internal audit function

A successful internal audit function can provide many benefits to an organisation:

Improved risk management: Internal auditors can help an organisation to identify and manage risks more effectively. Internal auditors can identify weaknesses and risks by reviewing and evaluating the organisation's operations and recommend improvements.

Increased efficiency and effectiveness: Internal auditors can help an organisation improve its processes and controls, increasing efficiency and effectiveness. By identifying areas of inefficiency and waste, internal auditors can help the organisation reduce costs and improve performance.

Compliance with laws and regulations: Internal auditors can help an organisation to comply with laws and regulations by identifying areas of non-compliance and recommending corrective actions. This can help to avoid costly fines and penalties.

Enhanced reputation: A successful internal audit function can help improve an organisation's reputation by demonstrating its effective processes and controls. This helps build trust and confidence among stakeholders.

In addition to improving efficiency and cost savings, internal controls are critical in preventing fraud. By detecting and deterring fraudulent activities, internal controls can help organisations avoid financial losses, reputational damage, and legal liabilities. Internal audit and internal control services can be particularly effective in preventing and detecting fraud by conducting regular assessments of an organisation's processes and controls, identifying areas of vulnerability, and recommending improvements.

Overall, effective internal controls are essential for any organisation that wants to operate efficiently, effectively and with integrity. By implementing robust internal controls, an organisation can not only prevent fraud and financial losses but also gain the confidence of stakeholders, including customers, investors and regulators.

Examples of successful internal audit functions

A successful internal audit function can provide significant value to an organisation. Here are some examples of successful internal audit functions:

A global manufacturing company implemented a robust internal audit function that identified risk areas and recommended improvements. This resulted in cost savings of over USD 10 million in the first year.

A large financial institution established an internal audit function focused on risk management and governance. This helped the organisation comply with regulations and avoid costly penalties.

An energy company implemented an internal audit function that identified weaknesses in its IT systems and provided recommendations for improvements. This helped the organisation improve its cyber security and prevent potential data breaches.

Conclusion

While external audits provide independent assurance of an organisation's financial statements, a successful internal audit function can provide additional value by evaluating and assessing the organisation's internal controls, processes and risks. Internal audits can provide ongoing monitoring and identification of risks and recommend improvements to enhance the organisation's performance and reduce risks. A successful internal audit function can provide significant value to an organisation by helping it to achieve its objectives and manage its risks effectively.

