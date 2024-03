ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration from China

Analysis Of The Contours Of Anti-Arbitration Injunctions At A Pre-Award Stage Acuity Law Arbitration is known to be a preferable method of dispute resolution in resolving cross-border disputes for commercial entities operating in multiple jurisdictions.

Defamation perspectives: Scope of qualified privilege defence in the context of police complaints Cooper Grace Ward The common law defence of qualified privilege does not apply to publications that are motivated by malice.

Arbitrability Of Oppression, Mismanagement, And Other Prejudice Claims In India Khurana and Khurana The famed Cyrus Mistry case scandal, which surfaced recently, has sparked discussion about corporate governance and the powers of the NCLT and NCLAT.

AL Insights - February 2024 Acuity Law This monthly legal roundup is a compilation of our thought leadership articles published in the month of January 2024 on key legal and regulatory topics.

Unlocking The Efficiency Of Arbitration: The Significance Of The Seat And Governing Law Of The Arbitration Khurana and Khurana he case of First Option of Chicago, Inc. V.Kaplan (1995) showed us the importance of the choice of law in the governing of the arbitration.