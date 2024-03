ARTICLE

Jio And Disney Merger: From The Lens Of Competition Due Diligence S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates In the ever-evolving world of entertainment and media, Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms have emerged as the new frontier, reshaping how audiences consume content.

Amazon vs Reliance Group On Future Retail In India: What Is The Latest? Vaish Associates Advocates Amazon Inc has been trying to expand its market power as the largest retail chain in India since its entry in this sub-continent in June 2013.

Google vs. App Developers - Madras High Court Refuses To Intervene In The Terms Of Google's Play Billing System On Technical Grounds Vaish Associates Advocates In a significant legal development, the division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) rendered its decision on 19th January 2024, upholding the judgment pronounced by the single bench on 3rd August 2023.

China Increases Merger Filing Thresholds And Issues Guidance On Process Herbert Smith Freehills On 26 January 2024, the State Council of China released its long-awaited and increased turnover thresholds for mandatory merger notifications in the Provisions of the State Council on Thresholds...

Cement Cartel Cases: Lessons For India's Competition Law Regime PSA India is the second largest producer of cement in the world, only after China. The cement industry is a vital part of the Indian economy, employing millions of people directly or indirectly.