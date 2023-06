ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Antitrust/Competition Law from China

Analysing The Changes Introduced By The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 LexOrbis The Government of India introduced the Competition Act (the Act) in 2002, with the vision to promote and support market competition, safeguard the interest of consumers, and ensure equality of trade.

Amendments To The (Indian) Competition Law Framework Go Live Khaitan & Co LLP The enforcement of the provisions comes shortly after the appointment of Ms. Ravneet Kaur as the new Chairperson, CCI was made public.

Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 Comes Into Effect ‘Partially' IndusLaw On April 11, 2023, the Competition (Amendment) Act, 20231 ("Amendment") received the assent of the Hon'ble President of India and certain provisions (mentioned below) have come into effect on May 18, 2023...

India's Digital Competition Act Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India After the first industrial revolution, rapid improvement in technology, electrification, and transportation led to the second industrial revolution.

Exclusivity Clauses In Commercial Agreements-Issues Under Indian Competition Law Vaish Associates Advocates Exclusive clauses in commercial arrangements such as purchase and supply agreements, dealership agreements are commonplace in the supply chain.