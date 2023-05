ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Antitrust/Competition Law from China

Changes To The Competition Act, 2002 S&R Associates The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023, which seeks to amend certain provisions of the Competition Act, 2002 received the assent of the President of India on April 11, 2023. This note provides an overview of the key changes to the Competition Act provided in the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023.

Beyond The Headlines: A Deep Dive Into Settlements And Commitments Touchstone Partners One of the most significant amendments that is proposed to be introduced by the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, as amended (the 2022 Bill) in India pertains to settlements and commitments.

Indian Competition Amendment Bill Receives Presidential Assent Khaitan & Co LLP The (Indian) Competition Act, 2002 (Act), was enforced in a staggered manner between 2009 and 2011.

Analysing The Changes Introduced By The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 LexOrbis The Government of India introduced the Competition Act (the Act) in 2002, with the vision to promote and support market competition, safeguard the interest of consumers, and ensure equality of trade.

Competition & Consumer Law: 2022 in summary and the ACCC priorities for 2023 Piper Alderman The ACCC key areas of focus for 2023-24 in the context of its recent compliance and enforcement activities.