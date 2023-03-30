全国人民代表大会（全人代）代表で、大手自動車メーカーの重慶長安汽車の朱華栄会長は、今年の第14期全人代第1回会議に「標準必須特許（SEP） 紛争解決メカニズムの整備に関する提案」を提出した。

　朱華栄氏はこの中で次の3点を提案した。まず、知的財産権分野における独占禁止への監督管理を強化するとともに、独占禁止ガイドラインを作成し、SEPを利用して市場支配的地位を濫用し、法外なライセンス料を要求することにより、公平な競争を排除、制限する行為を禁止すること。次に、SEPライセンス料の算定方法や算定基準、FRAND原則の定義について、地方裁判所や海外での訴訟の参考となるよう、関係者が指導的判例を公表すること。最後に、SEP声明前の必要性及び有効性の審査メカニズムを確立すること。朱氏は、公正かつ合理的なSEP紛争解決メカニズムを構築し、各産業の融合発展を促進するよう呼びかけた。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.