ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from China

Here's The Scoop: Peters Ice Cream Ordered To Pay $12 Million Penalty For Anti-competitive Exclusive Dealing Bird & Bird Exclusive dealing refers to a number of vertical restraint practices that are detailed in s 47 of the CCA.

CCI's Investigation Against Debenture Trustee's Unit Of Banks – A Case Of Concurrent Jurisdiction Link Legal The Competition Commission of India's (CCI) recent investigation into the Trustee Association of India (TAI) and debenture trustee units of State Bank of India...

Conflict Between Intellectual Property Law And Competition Law: Critical And Comparative Analysis Khurana and Khurana Competition law and intellectual property law has different occupied field and enacted to cater distinct objectives. There is a dire need to understand the smooth functioning of the both the laws.

Merger Control Comparative Guide Talwar Thakore & Associates Merger Control Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

Exclusivity Clauses In Commercial Agreements-Issues Under Indian Competition Law Vaish Associates Advocates Exclusive clauses in commercial arrangements such as purchase and supply agreements, dealership agreements are commonplace in the supply chain.