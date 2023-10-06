In a recent move with potential implications for foreign companies doing business with China-based individuals and entities, the Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court recently announced that it has accepted a case brought by a Chinese e-commerce company against Amazon Europe alleging a violation of China's Anti-Monopoly Law. As described in more detail in our Notes From The China Desk blog post, Mengbian, a Chinese e-commerce company operating on Amazon, recently filed suit against Amazon Europe for abusing its dominant position in the e-commerce market within Europe by allegedly blocking Mengbian's online store and account without justification. This development underscores the complex legal landscape in China and the potential risks for foreign businesses as China-based individuals and entities may seek to bring these types of suits in Chinese courts despite forum selection and choice-of-law provisions in contracts. As in this case, Chinese courts have shown a willingness to assert jurisdiction.
