China's antitrust regulator has handled 6870 cases related to unfair competition, imposing fines and confiscations totaling over 304 million Yuan, said Lv Jun, deputy director of the State Administration for Market Regulation, at a press conference held on September 4 by the State Council Information Office. Lv Jun also pointed out that by the end of August this year, market regulators had investigated and dealt with 17 cases involving monopoly agreements and abuse of dominant market position, with 910 million yuan fined and confiscated. In addition, to fully implement fair competition policies and systems, the regulator has dealt with 13 cases related to the abuse of administrative power to exclude and restrict competition.

