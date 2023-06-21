China's antitrust regulator concluded 187 monopoly cases in 2022, with fines of 784 million yuan, according to the Report on China's Anti-monopoly Law Enforcement (2022) released by the SMAR on June 9. Among the 187 monopoly cases, 18 cases of monopoly agreement were filed and investigated, of which 16 were concluded; 13 cases of abuse of dominant market position were handled, with fines of 166 million; 92 cases of abuse of administrative power to exclude and restrict competition were investigated, of which 73 were concluded.

