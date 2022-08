ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from China

The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022: A Study On The Amended Law Of Combinations Obhan & Associates The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Bill No. 185 of 2022) (the "Bill") was introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 5, 2022.

Indian Competition Law Regime To Undergo A Revamp Khaitan & Co LLP On 5 August 2022, the Government of India tabled the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Bill), in the lower house of the Indian Parliament.

Merger Control Comparative Guide Talwar Thakore & Associates Merger Control Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

Abuse Of Dominant Position – Analyzing The Showtyme v. BookMyShow Case Khurana and Khurana In India, it is well established that dominance is not prima facie a concern, but the abuse of such dominance is. The Competition Act (2002) ("the Act") explicitly prohibits the abuse of ...

Exclusivity Clauses In Commercial Agreements-Issues Under Indian Competition Law Vaish Associates Advocates Exclusive clauses in commercial arrangements such as purchase and supply agreements, dealership agreements are commonplace in the supply chain.