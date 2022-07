ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from China

Antitrust Law: Competing Claims Of Confidentiality And Disclosure Norms Phoenix Legal The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), in a recent judgment, upheld the ₹200-crore penalty imposed on e-commerce giant Amazon by the ...

A recap of ACCC recent competition law enforcement actions Bartier Perry Company directors should be aware that recent ACCC enforcement activity in the competition space has been diverse.

CCI Acknowledges Manufacturer's Right To Select Distributors -Dismisses Allegation Of Refusal To Deal By Online Distribution Platform Against Britannia Vaish Associates Advocates To ensure freedom of trade by all market participants is one of the statutory mandates of the Competition Act, 2002 (the Act) in India and this includes the right of a manufacturer to choose, not only its distributors ...

China Amends Anti-Monopoly Law: What You Need To Know Jones Day In late June 2022, the 13th National People's Congress Standing Committee adopted the First Amendments to China's Anti-Monopoly Law ("AML"). The amendments will take effect...

Merger Control Comparative Guide Talwar Thakore & Associates Merger Control Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of India, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries