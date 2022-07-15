Recently, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) released the Annual Report of China on Anti-Monopoly Law Enforcement (2021). According to the report, in 2021, SAMR resolutely implemented the strategies, decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee and the State Council on strengthening anti-monopoly and preventing disorderly expansion, continuously improved the fair competition system, promoted in-depth implementation of fair competition policies, and comprehensively enhanced the effectiveness of anti-monopoly supervision and enforcement, thus purifying the business environment while strengthening the supply of basic systems, stimulating market innovation and momentum for development while maintaining fair competition, improving people's satisfaction while protecting consumer rights and social public interests, and promoting the improvement of market competition environment of fairness, openness, transparency, efficiency and order.

