Nearly fourteen years after its current Anti-Monopoly Law ("AML") came into effect, China spares no efforts in strengthening antitrust enforcement and tightening relevant rules and regulations. Following the unprecedented Alibaba fines and a series of sector guidelines, that effort culminated this week, when the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress ("NPC") passed a new AML of amendments ("New AML") to the current AML, with a few revisions to the previous draft ("Previous Draft", together with an even earlier draft by State Administration for Market Regulation, the "Draft AML Amendment") issued on 23 October 2021. Although a bill of law usually takes three rounds of deliberation before passage in China, it is possible to have a piece of legislation passed after two rounds where consensus could be achieved among relevant stakeholders; the New AML appears to be such an exception.

Beyond all doubt, the New AML, once becomes effective, will better arm the newly-established State Anti-Monopoly Bureau for a more challenging decade ahead. Having codified the current Chinese practices and adopted some foreign experience, the New AML aims to keep up with developments and market conditions that have transformed the way businesses are operated these days. While e-commerce and platform economy receive the most attention, sectors including people's livelihood, finance, technology, and media are also highlighted. For many others, the new AML, while providing clearer procedure guidance, will take away the filing thresholds of safe harbour and impose harsher penalties for violations; antitrust and competition compliance will be put on the agenda, if not yet, for many undertakings, particularly those in key sectors.

I. The Main Aspects of the Draft AML Amendment

Focus on platform economy: Out of fear of the competitive expansion of tech giants, it is universally acknowledged that legislative actions need to be taken to address the perceived enforcement gaps between the old school antitrust rules and the new types of anti-competitive conduct that emerged in the digital era. After the 2021 Guidelines for Anti-Monopoly in the Field of Platform Economy (" Platform Guidelines "), the New AML provides both some general terms that prohibits the increasingly aggressive application of the abuse of dominance by platform entities and tailored clauses that list the exact forms of such conducts.

II. An In-Depth Look at the New AML

While largely in line with the previous draft, some proposed amendments, considering opinions from different sides, made under the New AML are novel; the detailed revisions are explained as follows:

Erosion of safe harbour: In the Previous Draft, a safe-harbour clause is introduced to provide a higher-level legal basis for exempting certain agreements, horizontal and vertical alike, with concerned parties' market share lower than (unspecified) thresholds set by enforcement authorities. However, the New AML now limits the application of safe harbour to vertical agreements alone, which are usually considered to be less anti-competitive than horizontal agreements among competitors. That said, the safe harbour clauses under existing sector guidelines remain valid. The change implies a cautious and stringent position taken by the legislator.

In the Previous Draft, a safe-harbour clause is introduced to provide a higher-level legal basis for exempting certain agreements, horizontal and vertical alike, with concerned parties' market share lower than (unspecified) thresholds set by enforcement authorities. However, the New AML now limits the application of safe harbour to vertical agreements alone, which are usually considered to be less anti-competitive than horizontal agreements among competitors. That said, the safe harbour clauses under existing sector guidelines remain valid. The change implies a cautious and stringent position taken by the legislator. Further refinement of platform economy rules: China makes no secret its ambition to tackle platform giants. A clause is included under the general provisions in the Previous Draft to prohibit undertakings from abusing data, algorithms, techniques, capital advantages and platform rules to eliminate or restrict competition. Despite the existence of the Platform Guidelines, the New AML further specifies some platform-specific anti-competitive conduct which mirrors the Platform Guidelines, on top of the general prohibition clauses under the chapter of abuse of dominance responding to the intensified antitrust scrutiny trend in the past year.

China makes no secret its ambition to tackle platform giants. A clause is included under the general provisions in the Previous Draft to prohibit undertakings from abusing data, algorithms, techniques, capital advantages and platform rules to eliminate or restrict competition. Despite the existence of the Platform Guidelines, the New AML further specifies some platform-specific anti-competitive conduct which mirrors the Platform Guidelines, on top of the general prohibition clauses under the chapter of abuse of dominance responding to the intensified antitrust scrutiny trend in the past year. Soft landing of "killer acquisition" investigation: Some stakeholders and scholars suggested the rules for reviewing transactions falling below filing thresholds should be further clarified. The New AML addresses this by allowing the enforcement authority to request the parties to transactions to file; the enforcement authority shall initiate an investigation if the parties fail to do so. This rule should benefit both transaction parties and enforcement authorities; the parties will have more mobility while the enforcer could save constrained enforcement resources.

Some stakeholders and scholars suggested the rules for reviewing transactions falling below filing thresholds should be further clarified. The New AML addresses this by allowing the enforcement authority to request the parties to transactions to file; the enforcement authority shall initiate an investigation if the parties fail to do so. This rule should benefit both transaction parties and enforcement authorities; the parties will have more mobility while the enforcer could save constrained enforcement resources. Altered enforcement authority: To reflect the elevation of the seniority of the market regulator's antitrust unit, the State Anti-monopoly Bureau, the New AML now specifies the antitrust enforcement authority of the State Council to assume the power thereunder. The deputy ministerial-level enforcement authority, will now have more tools in its kits to carry on its duty.

To reflect the elevation of the seniority of the market regulator's antitrust unit, the State Anti-monopoly Bureau, the New AML now specifies the antitrust enforcement authority of the State Council to assume the power thereunder. The deputy ministerial-level enforcement authority, will now have more tools in its kits to carry on its duty. Interplay between the judiciary and law enforcement: While the current AML and earlier versions of its draft amendment are almost enforcement-exclusive, the New AML supplements a general clause that requires the reinforcement of antitrust judicial activities and a fair and efficient approach by courts in hearing antitrust cases. It also calls for improving the interplay between the judiciary and law enforcement.

III. Looking Ahead

On 24 June 2022, the Standing Committee of the NPC officially passed the much-awaited AML Amendment. The potential impact on the competition landscape of the new AML, together with its supplementary rules, would be wide-ranging. Harsher penalties, expanded jurisdiction, altered procedures and standards are reasons why the new AML merits close attention from undertakings doing business in China and related to China; we will keep our clients apprised of any further updates.

