The Supreme People's Court has held a news conference to release details of the anti-monopoly and anti-unfair competition cases dealt with by the people's courts in recent years.

From 2018 to 2020, the national courts received a total of 14,736 unfair competition civil cases (including both first and second instance), of which 13,946 were concluded, an average annual increase of 18%; and a total of 158 anti-monopoly civil cases (including both first and second instance), of which 189 were concluded, i.e. on average, more than 60 concluded cases annually.

From 2008 to 2020, the national courts received a total of 897 anti-monopoly civil cases, of which 844 were concluded. The number of concluded cases rose from six in 2008 to 107 in 2020.

The Court listed ten typical anti-monopoly and anti-unfair competition cases:

Dispute over infringement of technical secrets by "preferred saw" Dispute over "Biwo" technology secret licensing contract Unfair competition dispute of "Iqiyi account" Unfair competition dispute of "Lujinsuo financial service platform" Unfair competition dispute of "720 browser" Unfair competition dispute of "Wechat group control" Unfair competition dispute between Shutui company and Tencent Dispute over abuse of market dominant position by "water supply company" Monopoly dispute of "Brick and Tile Association" Dispute over abuse of market dominant position by Sisvel

