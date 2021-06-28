ARTICLE

第一部分：反垄断 ANTITRUST

立法动态 LEGISLATION

《反垄断法》修改列入全国人大常委会 2021 年度工作要点

2021年5月14日，全国人大常委会发布2021年度工作要点，其中包括修改反垄断法。 1

Anti-Monopoly Law Amendment Listed in the Main Work Points of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress in 2021

On 14 May 2021, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress issued the main points of work plan in 2021, including amending the anti-monopoly law.2

执法机构 AUTHORITIES

国家市场监管总局召开互联网平台企业整改督察专题会

2021年5月7日，国家市场监督管理总局召开互联网平台企业整改督察专题会。会议指出，相关省（市）市场监管局应立即对34家平台企业展开中期督导，确保对"二选一"等突出问题在限期内高质量完成整改。下一步，国家市场监管总局将持续推进平台企业整改工作，对问题突出的平台企业进行重点检查，对仍然顶风作案的平台企业，一律从严从重查处。 3

SAMR Holds a Special Meeting on the Rectification and Supervision of Internet Platform Enterprises

On 7 May 2021, the State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR") held a special meeting on the rectification and supervision of Internet platform enterprises. The meeting pointed out that the relevant provincial (municipal) market regulation bureau should immediately carry out mid-term supervision on 34 platform enterprises to ensure that high-quality rectification of major problems such as "choose one out of two" is completed within the time limit. In the next step, the SAMR will continue to promote the rectification of platform enterprises, focus on the inspection of platform enterprises with major problems, and carry out strict investigation and punish those that refuse to comply with the law.4

四川省市监局召开白酒行业反垄断提醒告诫会

2021年5月6日，四川省市场监管局召开提醒告诫会，对宜宾五粮液等6家川酒企业经营者进行反垄断法宣传和提醒告诫。 5

AMR of Sichuan Province Holds an Antitrust Warning Meeting in Liquor Industry

On 6 May 2021, Administration for Market Regulation of Sichuan Province held a warning meeting to publicize the Anti-monopoly Law and warn risks to six Sichuan liquor enterprises, including Yibin Wuliangye.6

江苏省市监局开展全省药品企业反垄断合规培训

2021年5月8日，江苏省市场监管局开展全省药品企业反垄断合规培训，省内近70家药企参加培训。 7

AMR of Jiangsu Province Carries Out Anti-Monopoly Compliance Training for Pharmaceutical Enterprises

On 8 May 2021, AMR of Jiangsu Province carried out an anti-monopoly compliance training for pharmaceutical enterprises in Jiangsu Province with nearly 70 local pharmaceutical enterprises participated in the training.8

国务院：保障大宗商品价格稳定，严厉查处垄断协议行为

2021年5月19日，国务院总理李克强主持召开国务院常务会议，部署大宗商品保供稳价工作。会议强调要依法严厉查处达成实施垄断协议、散播虚假信息、哄抬价格特别是囤积居奇等行为并公开曝光。 9

State Council: Ensure the Stability of Bulk Commodity Prices, Severely Investigate and Punish Monopoly Agreements

On 19 May 2021, Premier Li Keqiang presided over an executive meeting of the State Council to deploy the work of ensuring supply and stabilizing prices of bulk commodities. The meeting stressed that it is necessary to strictly investigate and deal with behaviors of reaching and implementing monopoly agreements, spreading false information, biding up prices, especially hoarding, and expose these behaviors to the public.10

五部门约谈大宗商品重点企业，要求不得串通操纵市场价格

2021年5月23日，国家发展改革委、工业和信息化部、国资委、国家市场监管总局、证监会等五个部门召开会议，联合约谈了铁矿石、钢材、铜、铝等行业具有较强市场影响力的重点企业，要求不得相互串通操纵市场价格、捏造散播涨价信息，不得囤积居奇、哄抬价格。 11

Five Departments Interview Key Bulk Commodity Enterprises: Market Price Manipulation not Allowed

On 23 May 2021, five departments including the NDRC, MIIT, SASAC, SAMR and CSRC held a meeting to jointly interview key enterprises with strong market influence in iron ore, steel, copper and aluminum industries. It is required that they should not collude with each other to manipulate market prices, fabricate and spread the information of price hikes, and shall not hoard and bid up prices.12

七部委发文规范水泥市场，协调产业政策与竞争政策

2021年5月21日，国家市场监管总局、工业和信息化部、国家发展改革委、生态环境部、商务部、海关总署、国家知识产权局联合发布《关于提升水泥产品质量规范水泥市场秩序的意见》，要求严肃查处垄断协议、滥用市场支配地位，依法进行经营者集中申报。 13

Seven Ministries and Commissions Issue Documents to Regulate Cement Market and Coordinate Industrial Policy and Competition Policy

On 21 May 2021, the State Administration for Market Regulation, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the Ministry of Commerce, the General Administration of Customs and the China National Intellectual Property Administration jointly issued the Opinions on Improving the Quality of Cement Products and Standardizing the Order of the Cement Market, which requires serious investigation and punishment on reaching monopoly agreements, abuse of dominant market position and submitting merger filing according to law.14

国务院常务会议：深入推进反垄断执法

2021年5月26日，国务院总理李克强主持召开国务院常务会议。会议指出，加强公正监管。严格落实公平竞争审查制度，对各类市场主体一视同仁，清理废除歧视、妨碍各类市场主体参与市场经济活动的政策和法规。深入推进反垄断、反不正当竞争执法，依法查处具有优势地位的企业为抢占市场份额恶意补贴、低价倾销等行为。整治各种乱收费乱罚款。 15

Executive Meeting of the State Council: Further Promoting Anti-Monopoly Law Enforcement

On 26 May 2021, Premier Li Keqiang presided over the executive meeting of the State Council. The meeting pointed out that fair supervision should be strengthened. The government shall strictly implement the fair competition review system, treat all kinds of market entities equally, and eliminate policies and regulations that discriminate against and hinder all kinds of market entities from participating in market economic activities. The government shall further promote anti-monopoly and anti-unfair competition law enforcement, and investigate against enterprises with a superior position who in order to seize market shares conduct illegal practices such as malicious subsidies and low price dumping. The government shall rectify all kinds of arbitrary charges and fines.16

" 中国出租汽车产业联盟 " 被取缔，曾炮轰网约车垄断

上海市民政局宣布，于2021年5月25日对非法社会组织"中国出租汽车产业联盟"予以取缔。该组织由全国50多家出租汽车企业和部分地区行业协会共同成立。曾多次以发公开信、发函的方式向国家多个监管部门反映网约车行业和互联网出行平台存在的问题，其中两次都是关于滴滴与优步合并的反垄断调查。 17

China Taxi Industry Alliance Banned, Once Bombarded Online Car-Hailing Monopoly

Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau announced that on 25 May 2021, the illegal social organization "China Taxi Industry Alliance" has been banned. The organization was jointly established by more than 50 taxi enterprises and some regional industry associations, and has repeatedly reported the problems of the online car-hailing industry and Internet travel platforms to many regulatory agencies in the country by sending open letters and letters, two of which were about the antitrust investigations on the merger of DiDi and Uber.18

