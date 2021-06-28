ARTICLE

第一部分：反垄断 ANTITRUST

立法动态 LEGISLATION

全国人大常委会：修改《反垄断法》列入 2021 年立法计划

2021年4月21日，全国人大常委会公布2021年度立法工作计划，明确将修改《反垄断法》纳入工作计划，并将进行初次审议。此前，反垄断执法机构国家市场监督管理总局（"国家市场监管总局"）曾于2020年1月发布《<反垄断法>修订草案（公开征求意见稿）》并向社会公开征求意见。 1

Standing Committee of the NPC: Amending the Anti-Monopoly Law Included in the Legislative Plan for 2021

On 21 April, 2021, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress ("NPC") announced the legislative work plan for 2021. It clearly includes the revision of the Anti-Monopoly Law in the work plan which will be deliberated for the first time. Previously, the State Administration for Market Regulation ("SAMR"), the national anti-monopoly enforcement agency, had released the Draft Revision of the Anti-Monopoly Law in January 2020 and solicited public comments.1

执法机构 AUTHORITIES

交通部：配合相关部门加强反垄断调查，避免平台公司损害货车司机权益

2021年4月29日，交通运输部召开例行新闻发布会。新闻发言人表示将有序规范货运新业态经营行为，加强道路货运平台行业监管，督促平台公司合理确定服务费、会员费等标准，同时配合相关部门加强反垄断调查，避免平台公司利用垄断地位损害货车司机的权益。 2

Ministry of Transport to Cooperate with Relevant Departments to Strengthen Anti-Monopoly Investigation and Avoid Platform Companies from Infringing the Rights of Truck Drivers

On 29 April, 2021, the Ministry of Transport held a routine press conference. The spokesman said that they will regulate the new mode of freight transport business behavior in an orderly manner, strengthen the supervision of the road freight platform industry, urge the platform companies to reasonably determine the service fees, membership fees and other standards, and while cooperating with the relevant departments to strengthen anti-monopoly investigation, prevent the platform companies from using monopoly position to damage the rights and interests of truck drivers.2

全国市场监管系统于云南昆明召开反垄断工作会议

4月22日，全国市场监管系统反垄断工作会议在云南省昆明市召开。国家市场监管总局副局长甘霖出席会议并讲话，云南省人民政府副省长张治礼出席会议并致辞。云南、上海、江苏、浙江、山东、湖南、广东、重庆、四川等9个地方市场监管部门作会议交流发言。全国各省、自治区、直辖市和新疆生产建设兵团市场监管部门有关负责同志参加会议。 3

National Market Regulation System Holds Anti-Monopoly Work Conference in Kunming, Yunnan Province

On 22 April, the national market regulation system anti-monopoly work conference was held in Kunming, Yunnan Province. Gan Lin, Deputy Director of SAMR, attended the meeting and delivered a speech, and Zhang Zhili, Vice-governor of Yunnan Provincial People's Government, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. Nine local market regulation departments including Yunnan, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong, Hunan, Guangdong, Chongqing, Sichuan made remarks or exchanged views. Responsible persons from market regulation departments of other provinces, autonomous regions, municipalities directly under the central government and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps attended the meeting.3

国家市场监管总局：将加大反垄断重大案件查办力度

4月15日，国家市场监管总局认证监管司司长刘卫军在北京表示，国家市场监管总局将根据《反垄断法》的规定，加大重大案件的查办力度。 4

SAMR to Intensify the Investigation and Handling of Major Anti-Monopoly Cases

On 15 April, Liu Weijun, Director of the Certification Supervision Department of SAMR, said in Beijing that SAMR will intensify the investigation and handling of major cases in accordance with the provisions of the Anti-Monopoly Law.4

中国人民银行深入推进支付领域反垄断工作

4月14日，中国人民银行召开2021年支付结算工作电视会议。会议提出，深入推进支付领域反垄断工作，加快推动出台《非银行支付机构条例》，健全网络支付"四方模式"，适当降低小微企业支付手续费。 5

People's Bank of China Deepens Anti-Monopoly Work in Payment Field

On 14 April, the People's Bank of China held a teleconference on payment and settlement work in 2021. The meeting proposed to promote the anti-monopoly work in the field of payment, accelerate the introduction of "non-bank payment institution regulations", improve the "four-party model" of online payment, and appropriately reduce the payment fees for small and micro enterprises.5

深圳正在争取反垄断执法部分授权

4月13日，据媒体报道，作为"副省级"城市，深圳正在争取反垄断执法授权试点的资格，如果获准，深圳将得到进行反垄断执法的"单独授权"。而根据现行法律制度框架，反垄断执法属于中央事权，仅中央执法部门和已经授权的省级监管部门有权执法。 6

Shenzhen Is Seeking Empowerment for Antitrust Enforcement

On April 13, it was reported that Shenzhen, as a "sub-provincial" city, is striving for the pilot antitrust enforcement authorization. If approved, Shenzhen will receive a separate authorization for antitrust enforcement. According to the current legal framework, antitrust enforcement belongs to the central authority, and only the central law enforcement agency and authorized provincial-level agencies have the power to enforce the law.6

国家市场监管总局向社会公开三批互联网平台企业《依法合规经营承诺》

4月13日，国家市场监管总局会同中央网信办、税务总局召开了互联网平台企业行政指导会。会议针对平台经济领域存在的强迫实施"二选一"等突出问题，提出"五个严防""五个确保"，明确要求各互联网平台企业在一个月内全面自检自查，逐项彻底整改。国家市场监管总局集中公布了与会互联网平台企业《依法合规经营承诺》，请社会各界予以监督。 7

SAMR Publishes Three Batches of Internet Platform Enterprises' Commitment to Operate in Compliance with the Law to the Society

On 13 April, together with the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission and the State Taxation Administration, SAMR held an administrative guidance meeting for Internet platform enterprises. The meeting addressed the outstanding issues such as forced implementation of "pick one from two" practice in the platform economy, put forward "five strict preventions" "five ensures", and clearly required that the Internet platform enterprises conduct a comprehensive self-examination and thorough correction within one month. SAMR also published "Commitment to Operate in Compliance with the Law" of Internet platform enterprises that attended the meeting, and asked for supervision from the whole society.7

蚂蚁集团再被约谈：强调反垄断及个人信息保护

4月12日，人民银行、银保监会、证监会、外汇局等金融管理部门再次联合约谈蚂蚁集团。中国人民银行副行长潘功胜代表四部门就约谈情况回答了记者提问，强调将加强个人信息保护及反垄断。 8

Ant Group Is Interviewed Again: Emphasis on Anti-monopoly and Personal Information Protection

On 12 April, financial management departments including the People's Bank of China, China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, China Securities Regulatory Commission, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, jointly interviewed Ant Group again. Pan Gongsheng, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China, answered reporters' questions on behalf of the four departments on the interview, emphasizing that personal information protection and anti-monopoly will be strengthened.8

国家市场监管总局计划增加反垄断执法人员编制

4月11日，据路透社报道称，国家市场监管总局反垄断局计划增加20至30个人员编制。目前的人员编制仅为40个左右。 9

SAMR Plans to Increase the Staffing Headcount of Antitrust Law Enforcement

On 11 April, Reuters reported that SAMR's Anti-Monopoly Bureau plans to increase its staffing by 20 to 30. The current staffing headcount is only about 40.9

国办印发政务公开工作要点：加强反垄断与反不正当竞争执法信息公开

4月9日，国务院办公厅印发《2021年政务公开工作要点》，指出加强反垄断与反不正当竞争执法信息公开工作，一视同仁公正监管，营造诚信守法的市场环境，有效维护人民群众利益。 10

General Office of the State Council Issues the Work Highlights of Government Transparency: Strengthen the Disclosure of Anti-Monopoly and Anti-Unfair Competition Enforcement Information

On 9 April, the General Office of the State Council issued the Work Highlights of Government Transparency in 2021, pointing out that the public disclosure of information on anti-monopoly and anti-unfair competition enforcement should be strengthened, fair supervision should be carried out without discrimination, a market environment of integrity and law-abiding should be created, and the interests of the people should be effectively safeguarded.10

天津市市场监管委：落实公平竞争审查制度，加强反垄断执法

4月6日，据报道，天津市各级市场监管部门以党史学习教育引领助推营商环境优化，推出七大方面38项深化改革举措，包括全面落实公平竞争审查制度，设立天津自贸试验区公平竞争审查办公室，加强反垄断和反不正当竞争执法。 11

Tianjin Municipal Market Regulation Commission: Implement the Fair Competition Review System and Strengthen Anti-Monopoly Enforcement

On 6 April, it was reported that to help optimizing the business environment through party history learning and education, market regulation departments at all levels in Tianjin launched 38 deepening reform initiatives in seven aspects, including full implementation of the fair competition review system, the establishment of a fair competition review office in the Tianjin Pilot Free Trade Zone and the strengthening of anti-monopoly and anti-unfair competition law enforcement.11

