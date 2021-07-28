ARTICLE

Uzbekistan: There Have Been Adopted Measures To Develop Mining And Metallurgical Industry In Uzbekistan

The Presidential Resolution “On additional measures to improve the mining and metallurgical industry and related industries” No.ПП-5159 dated June 24 (the “Resolution No.ПП-5159”) was adopted in Uzbekistan.

the Resolution No.ПП-5159 establishes the Scientific and Technological Cluster for the production of copper products and finished products with high added value in related industries (the “Cluster”). The Cluster will function to create multi-level value-added chains “from raw materials to finished products”. The production and development of new types of mining and metallurgical machines, machinery equipment, deep processing of raw materials and chemical products required for the Cluster are planned to be expanded.

Also, the main directions of development of the mining and metallurgical industry are defined as follows:

expansion of geological exploration of copper, non-ferrous, rare-earth and rare metals, as well as development of geological science and geological services market;

creation of a new system of interaction between science and production to develop an interconnected system of design and engineering services, research and development work, and implementation of the transfer of modern technologies;

In addition, the document highlights the issue of personnel in the mining and metallurgical, electrical, machine-building and machine-tool industries. In order to develop the mining and metallurgical industry, training, retraining and advanced training of personnel in these industries will be improved.

The Resolution No.ПП-5159 also instructed certain State bodies and State-owned enterprises to develop a number of programs in this area:

program for the development of production of new types of mining and metallurgical machines, machinery and equipment for 2022-2026;

program of measures to expand the production of chemical products necessary for the mining and metallurgical industry;

the concept of creation and development of the Copper Industry Cluster.

