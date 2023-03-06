Pryor Cashman Partner Daniel Kurtz, co-chair of the Nonprofit Organizations Practice, spoke with the Associated Press about the legal limitations faced by nonprofits that want to send aid to Ukraine.

In "For donors, wartime Ukraine aid creates blurry ethical line," Dan explains the rules around donations during a war:

Under U.S. laws, nonprofits are not allowed to donate to people in combat, said New Yok attorney, Daniel Kurtz, a partner at Pryor Cashman.

"You can't support war fighting, can't support killing people, even if it's killing the bad guys," he said. "It's not consistent with the law of charity."

But he doubts that the IRS will examine donations to Ukraine — in part for reasons of capacity, but also because of the political support for Ukraine's government.

"While I'm sure some of them are carefully lawyered, there's enormous pressure to provide this support," he said of nonprofits. "So my guess is probably a lot of people are just going ahead and doing it."