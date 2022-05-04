Ukraine:
Unblocking The Registration Of Presence Of Foreign NGOs In Ukraine
May 2022 – Following the
introduction of martial law in Ukraine on 24 February 2022,
registration actions were significantly limited and the
registration of presence of foreign NGOs was suspended. On 28 April
2022, the CMU introduced further legislative amendments that have
expanded the list of available registration actions.
Below we provide important highlights related to the new
regulations and procedures.
Download in English:
Download in Ukrainian:
