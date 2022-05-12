With increased activity in the alternative investment industry and the renowned flexibility of the Cayman Islands corporate framework, the role of the share trustee has re-emerged as a preferred solution, for investment managers to structure vehicles and keep abreast of the rapidly changing regulatory landscape. The efficiency and flexibility of a management-participating share structure, which bifurcates the voting and economic interests has long been acknowledged, and in this new regulatory environment the advantages have become more discernible.

To download the article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.