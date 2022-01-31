ARTICLE

n the last two years we have seen significant growth in the relocation of HNWIs, their families and their businesses to the Cayman Islands, and this trend is likely to continue in 2022. Cayman's appeal to HNWIs is based on a number of factors, including political stability, robust financial and legal systems, safety and respect for legitimate privacy. This trend is likely to have a positive impact on the trusts and private capital industry in Cayman: many HNWIs are obtaining residency through investment in high-end local real estate, which creates a requirement for local trust and corporate structuring and on-going services to facilitate pre and post-relocation tax, legal and succession planning. This shift in focus to providing legal and trustee services to a new, local client base is only expected to grow as these individuals and families put down roots in the jurisdiction.

