Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office Closure

Grand Cayman, 11 June 2024 - The Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO) will close on the following days to facilitate training:

Friday, 14 June: 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm;

Tuesday, 18 June: 8:30 am – 5:00pm.

During that time, filings can be sent in as normal to ipfilings@ciipo.gov.ky.

For urgent matters, you may contact Omara Whittaker at 936-3266 or Pamela Ebanks at 936-1579.

