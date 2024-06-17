ARTICLE
17 June 2024

Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office Closure

CI
Grand Cayman, 11 June 2024 - The Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO) will close on the following days to facilitate training:

  • Friday, 14 June: 12:30 pm – 5:00 pm;
  • Tuesday, 18 June: 8:30 am – 5:00pm.

During that time, filings can be sent in as normal to ipfilings@ciipo.gov.ky.

For urgent matters, you may contact Omara Whittaker at 936-3266 or Pamela Ebanks at 936-1579.

