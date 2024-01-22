Worldwide:
Trade Marks Prosecution Factsheets For The Caribbean, Central And South America, The Channel Islands And Other Countries
Ogier's trade marks prosecution factsheets provide an
overview of trade mark filing, prosecution, registration,
maintenance, renewal and recordal requirements in a range of
jurisdictions in an easy-to-digest format.
You can check:
- the types of trade mark filings that can be made
- whether Paris Convention priority can be claimed
- the classification system used
- initial trade mark registration and renewal terms
- typical documentary requirements and formalities
We also provide general observations of each country or
territory.
