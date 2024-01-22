ARTICLE

Worldwide: Trade Marks Prosecution Factsheets For The Caribbean, Central And South America, The Channel Islands And Other Countries

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Ogier's trade marks prosecution factsheets provide an overview of trade mark filing, prosecution, registration, maintenance, renewal and recordal requirements in a range of jurisdictions in an easy-to-digest format.

You can check:

the types of trade mark filings that can be made

whether Paris Convention priority can be claimed

the classification system used

initial trade mark registration and renewal terms

typical documentary requirements and formalities

We also provide general observations of each country or territory.

To read the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.