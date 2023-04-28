As part of the month-long celebration of intellectual property, the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO) hosted a reception at the National Gallery to honour Suzy Soto as the creator of the Sir Turtle trade mark.

The reception, held on Thursday 20 April, featured the Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. André Ebanks, presenting a commemorative plaque to Ms Soto for her creation alongside the Sir Turtle mascot.

"In the 1960s, you're running a hotel Ms Suzy...you're managing the office, accepting reservations, taking care of the guests for a 10-room resort, running a kitchen, running the dining room, training staff and raising then three girls aged between seven and two. All of that and still creating a lasting icon. That is incredible. And to then want to give it away for free...also shows your selfless service and commitment to the country", Minister Ebanks said in his remarks.

Ms Soto and her family moved from the US to Grand Cayman in the 1960s to build The Tortuga Club resort in East End. In 1963 she finalised the resort's logo and in the 1970s, the Cayman Islands Government approached Ms Soto to purchase the Sir Turtle design and create the Cayman Islands brand. Ms Soto, who was willing to share the design for free, transferred the IP rights to Government for $1.

"I want to thank you Minister...André Ebanks...and Premier, the Hon. Wayne Panton...and I'm so honoured to have been here, to have seen a lot of needs and so many amazing women who went through hardships supporting the brave men who went to sea in service", said Ms Soto, who had several members of her family present at the event.

Around the world, 26 April is observed annually as World Intellectual Property Day (WIPD). Throughout the month of April, CIIPO is hosting several events to educate the public about intellectual property rights, as well as celebrate Cayman's creative minds.

The 2023 theme for WIPD is Women and IP: Accelerating innovation and creativity, and women have featured heavily in the activities planned by CIIPO.

"This year we're celebrating the can-do attitude of women creators, entrepreneurs and intellectual property professionals in the Cayman Islands and their trailblazing work", said CIIPO Director Candace Westby.

Intellectual property (IP) is a creation of the mind. It includes inventions, literary and artistic works, designs and symbols, and names and images used in business.

For more information about CIIPO and local activities planned for World Intellectual Property Day, visit www.ciipo.ky, call 946-7922 or email info@ciipo.gov.ky.

