Good afternoon media members,

Please see attached and below for an invite to an official reception celebrating intellectual property (IP). For further context on IP in the Cayman Islands, a recent press release is also attached.

WHAT: The official cocktail reception ahead of World Intellectual Property Day

WHO: Hon. André Ebanks, Minister for Financial Services and Commerce; Minister for Investment, Innovation, and Social Development

Ms Suzy Soto, creator of the Sir Turtle trade mark

Representatives from the Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office

WHEN: Thursday, 20 April, 2023, 6:30pm

WHERE: National Gallery of the Cayman Islands, Esterly Tibbetts Highway

Background

The Cayman Islands is highlighting intellectual property (IP) throughout the month of April, in the buildup to World Intellectual Property Day on Thursday, 26 April 2023. Cayman's intellectual property regime has been continuously enhanced over the years and now protects a range of creators and their works. Tomorrow's reception is one of multiple events being put on to celebrate IP in the Cayman Islands.

RSVP: laurieann@kellyholding.com; CC matthew.yates@gov.ky by 1pm tomorrow (Thursday, 20 April 2023)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.