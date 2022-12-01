ARTICLE

Grand Cayman, 29 November 2022 – The Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office (CIIPO) highlighted Cayman's ability to protect artistic creations and brand owners at the invitation-only International Trade mark Association (INTA) Leadership Meeting in Miami, Florida.

The event took place on 15-18 November and discussions centred around the use of copyrights, trade marks and current legislation and regulations in the North American, Latin America and Caribbean region. The event featured hundreds of intellectual property experts from international law firms and IP offices.

Among those present from the Cayman Islands was CIIPO Director Candace Westby and she explained that Cayman is regarded as a significant IP jurisdiction.

"It had been a number of years since Cayman had a presence at the leadership meeting and we know INTA has been a key supporter of our IP regime," Mrs Westby said. "Much of the conversations at the leadership level were around US copyright claims and it was an honour to provide the Cayman perspective to these and other copyright matters."

The Cayman Islands Government created CIIPO in May 2016 to register IP, including trade marks, which need to be recorded as part of its legal protection. CIIPO also provides information locally and globally about Cayman's full range of IP protection which covers inventions (i.e. patents) and the look and shape of creations (i.e. design rights).

During Q4 2022, for example, CIIPO held several information sessions with local private and public sector entities including Cayman Enterprise City, Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control, the Cayman Islands Business Development Centre, and InvestCayman.

CIIPO is planning for further international engagement, with Cayman expected to have a presence at INTA's annual general meeting in Singapore next May.

"Due to the strength and diversity of our financial services industry, the Cayman Islands attracts a significant amount of sound IP-related business," Minister for Financial Services and Commerce, the Hon. Andre Ebanks said. "As a financial services and innovation centre of excellence, we are keen to point out that this activity is supported by a strong suite of IP legislation that protects copyrighted material, brands and other creations."

Caption: Chair of the Cayman Islands Appeals, Designs and Copyright Tribunals, Dianne Daley McClure and Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office Director, Candace Westby were among hundreds of IP experts at INTA's Leadership Meeting in Miami, Florida.

Caption: From left, Vice Chair of the INTA Copyright Committee, Faisal Daudpota; US Copyright Society representative, Glenn Pudelka; US Copyright Office representative, Chris Weston; Cayman Islands Intellectual Property Office Director, Candace Westby; Chair of the INTA Copyright Committee, Valerie Brennan; World Intellectual Property Office Assistant Director General, Edward Kwakwa; and Director of the Bureau for Intellectual Property of Curaçao, Gedeona Maduro at the recent INTA Leadership Meeting in Miami, Florida.

