In this podcast, Andrew Quinn, Karen Killalea and Will Fogarty discuss the Irish Supreme Court "Domino's Pizza" decision which determined that delivery drivers in that case were employees and not independent contractors. This is a landmark case on the status of workers in the "gig economy" and has been followed closely in Ireland and internationally. They cover the tax and employment implications of the decision, what practical steps can be taken by business and they look at the international position and likely future developments.

To listen to this episode and others from the Tax & Coffee EU & International Tax Podcast series, visit https://maples.com/eu-and-international-tax

The Tax & Coffee Podcast is available on most podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. To subscribe, visit https://eu-and-international-tax.captivate.fm/listen

Andrew Quinn | Partner | +353 1 619 2038 |Andrew.Quinn@maples.com | View Bio

Andrew Quinn, Head of Tax at Maples Group, and his colleagues in our Irish and Luxembourg legal tax teams share insights on key EU and international tax developments relevant to business and the investment funds industry.

Karen Killalea | Partner | +353 1 619 2037 |Karen.Killalea@maples.com | View Bio

Karen Killalea is the head of Maples and Calder's Employment team in the Maples Group's Dublin office and the host of the Irish Employment Law Podcast.

William Fogarty | Partner | +353 1 619 2730 |William.Fogarty@maples.com | View Bio

Maples Group Tax Legal Services

The Maples Group Tax Group advises leading companies, banks and investment firms on tax matters from our Irish and Luxembourg law firms. We advise our clients on Irish, Luxembourg, EU and international tax and we are supported by a large tax compliance team.

