self

Episode Description

Caymanâs newest sporting facility has captured the attention of Caymanâs corporate scene. The Cayman Pickleball court opened its courts in July 2023 and has become such a hit that a corporate league has been formed.

Pickleball was created in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, just outside of Seattle, Washington. Itâs said that it was created by three families who were bored one weekend using a badminton court. They scrounged up some paddles, found a plastic ball with holes and from there this quirky game called pickleball was born. Keeping with its birthplace, pickleball is played on a badminton-sized court of 20â x 44.â The ball is served diagonally starting with the right-hand service-square and points can only be scored by the side that serves.

As the fastest growing sport in America, pickleball combines elements of badminton, tennis and ping-pong. With simple rules the game is easy for beginners to grasp but can quickly develop into a fast-paced and competitive game.

The League

The league welcomes players of all levels which is very encouraging for all. The Harneys team began their training on 11 January 2024 with our first game on 15 January 2024.

Participants will be paired and teamed according to their identified abilities to ensure fair game. Each team consists of a minimum of 4 â 6 players and there will be up to 2 games per week. Teams will be split into divisions and based the playersâ ability. There are 3 leagues totalling over 60 teams. Each division will have winners and will be presented with awards. The tournamentâs playoffs will be 23 March 2024 followed by a celebratory BBQ and drinks.

The Team

We are really optimistic about Harneysâ prospects and we definitely anticipate giving our competitors a run for the league title. Currently we have 22 members of staff registered including our head of office Nick Hoffman, Partners Matt Taber, Ben Hobden and Grainne King, along with sports enthusiast Caitlin Murdock, and Compliance Associate Director William Peguero, Kathy Cowan from the Fiduciary business and Head of IT Rachel Fowler, demonstrating how well-rounded our team is.

Here are a couple of pictures of our team during the training session. We anticipate being celebrated as the winners but in any event, together we will have a blast! Team Cayman thanks you for your support and we will update you at the end of the tournament.

This blog was authored by Cayman Islands Articled Clerk Ceretta Harvey.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.