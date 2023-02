ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Corporate/Commercial Law from Cayman Islands

Conyers BVI Quarterly Corporate Update: Q4 2022 Conyers In our last newsletter, we highlighted a number of company law changes made by the new Business Companies (Amendment) Act, 2022. These changes are now in effect. By way of reminder...

BTI 2014 LLC v Sequana SA: Unanswered Questions From A British Virgin Islands Perspective Ogier In a recent decision, the United Kingdom Supreme Court clarified the duty of directors of insolvent or near insolvent companies to consider the interests of creditors.

Cyprus' New Strategies For Attracting Business – What Has Changed During 2022? Dixcart Group Limited In October 2021, the Cyprus Government announced that they were implementing an Action Plan to attract investment into Cyprus.

Private Trust Company (PTC) Structures In Guernsey Appleby This guide is a summary of the law and procedures relating to private trust company (PTC) structures in Guernsey – a popular trust structure used by high net worth individuals wishing to establish...

Recent Developments In The Law Of Knowing Receipt In The Cayman Islands Ogier A plaintiff's ability to pursue a claim for knowing receipt may be lost if the property passes through a jurisdiction in which its beneficial interest is extinguished by the law of that jurisdiction.