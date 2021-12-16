Walkers reinforces its position as a leading law firm with the most recent IFLR 1000 legal directory rankings, which rated 20 of the firm's practice areas and 58 of its lawyers across the globe.

The firm maintains its 'Tier 1' status in its core practice areas of Finance, Corporate, Investment Funds and Capital Markets, and as the go-to firm for international offshore legal counsel.

Walkers' seven Tier 1 practices for 2021 are:

Financial & Corporate (British Virgin Islands)

Financial & Corporate (Cayman Islands)

Investment Funds (Cayman Islands)

Financial & Corporate - Offshore (Dubai)

Financial & Corporate - Offshore (Hong Kong)

Capital Markets - Structured finance and securitisation (Ireland)

Investment Funds (Ireland)

In addition to the practice group rankings, six partners have been singled out as being 'Market Leaders' in their respective industries; they are:

Jonathan Betts, Finance & Corporate (Bermuda)

Rolf Lindsay, Investment Funds (Cayman Islands)

Philip Paschalides, Finance & Corporate (Cayman Islands)

Ingrid Pierce, Investment Funds (Cayman Islands)

Caroline Williams, Investment Funds (Cayman Islands)

Garry Ferguson, Finance & Capital Markets (Ireland)

Adding to these accolades, a further 23 lawyers have been acknowledged as being 'Highly Regarded', with another 29 lawyers recognised for their involvement in notable deals throughout the last year or as 'Rising Stars' in their respective areas of focus.

Clients praised Walkers for its "excellent technical knowledge" (BVI, Financial & Corporate) and for offering a "one-stop solution" to clients (Cayman, Investment Funds). The firm was also lauded for having "very good commerciality" (Guernsey, Financial & Corporate) and one testimonial observed that they "are the experts for the technically difficult cases" (Ireland, Restructuring & Insolvency).

Walkers' lawyers were described as being "friendly and highly competent who provide invaluable counsel" (Cayman, Financial & Corporate), having a "real can-do attitude; it always feels like we are collaborating as a team and working things through together, which makes matters much more efficient and enjoyable" (Ireland, Capital Markets).

In the BVI, clients shared that the Walkers team is always willing to "go the extra mile" (BVI, Financial & Corporate), while others noted their creativity, proactive approach, clear and efficient communication and tailored solutions.

Walkers' Global Managing Partner Ingrid Pierce said: "I'm pleased and proud of our rankings across multiple practice areas and offices. It's a testament to the quality of our teams who consistently provide technically sound, innovative and integrated legal advice."

Walkers' Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Channel Islands (Guernsey and Jersey), Hong Kong, Ireland and the United Arab Emirates (Dubai) offices were each recognised.



The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.